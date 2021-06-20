UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Authors Article Dedicated To 80th Anniversary Of Beginning Of Great Patriotic War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Putin Authors Article Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Beginning of Great Patriotic War

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, June 20 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has written an article dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, which will be published by one of leading German media outlets, the Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Putin is also expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on June 22, the day Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union by attacking Brest, Kiev and other Soviet cities with the largest invasion force in the history of warfare.

The Great Patriotic War lasted 1,418 days and ended on May 9, 1945, when Nazi Germany capitulated.

June 22 is observed annually in Russia and some other post-Soviet republics as the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow for the Great Patriotic War victims.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Brest Vladimir Putin Kiev May June Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

2 hours ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.