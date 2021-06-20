Putin Authors Article Dedicated to 80th Anniversary of Beginning of Great Patriotic War

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, June 20 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has written an article dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, which will be published by one of leading German media outlets, the Rossiya 1 broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Putin is also expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on June 22, the day Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union by attacking Brest, Kiev and other Soviet cities with the largest invasion force in the history of warfare.

The Great Patriotic War lasted 1,418 days and ended on May 9, 1945, when Nazi Germany capitulated.

June 22 is observed annually in Russia and some other post-Soviet republics as the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow for the Great Patriotic War victims.