UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Awaiting Official US Result To Congratulate Winner: Kremlin

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:56 PM

Putin awaiting official US result to congratulate winner: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is waiting for official results from the US presidential election before congratulating a winner, the Kremlin said on Monday

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin is waiting for official results from the US presidential election before congratulating a winner, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"We consider it correct to wait for the official results to be finalised.

I want to remind you that President Putin repeatedly said he will respect the choice of the American people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Many world leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden after he took an insurmountable lead over Donald Trump in the vote count.

Related Topics

Election World Russia Vote Trump Vladimir Putin Lead From

Recent Stories

NAB approaches LHC to challenge Rana Sana Ullah’ ..

6 minutes ago

Authority approves registration of 18 private scho ..

19 seconds ago

Venezuela's Maduro Appoints New Ambassador to Boli ..

22 seconds ago

Kremlin Says Congratulations Possible Only After O ..

24 seconds ago

Rwanda genocide 'financier' to face UN judges

26 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.