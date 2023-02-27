UrduPoint.com

Putin Awards Actor Steven Seagal With Order Of Friendship - Document

February 27, 2023

Putin Awards Actor Steven Seagal With Order of Friendship - Document

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded on Monday US actor Steven Seagal with the Order of Friendship, according to the Russian portal of legal information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded on Monday US actor Steven Seagal with the Order of Friendship, according to the Russian portal of legal information.

"For his great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation, to award the Order of Friendship to Steven Frederic Seagal, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for humanitarian relations with the United States and Japan," the document read.

