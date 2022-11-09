UrduPoint.com

Putin Awards Hero Of Russia Title Posthumously To Archpriest Mikhail Vasilyev - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Putin Awards Hero of Russia Title Posthumously to Archpriest Mikhail Vasilyev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the title of Hero of Russia posthumously to Archpriest Mikhail Vasiliev, who was killed during Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"For courage and heroism shown in the performance of civic duty, award the title of Hero of the Russian Federation to Mikhail Vladimirovich Vasilyev - archpriest, cleric of the Moscow diocese (posthumously)," according to the statement.

The rector of the Patriarchal Metochion at the headquarters of Russia's Strategic Missile Forces, Advisor to the Chairman of the Synodal Department of the Moscow Patriarchate for Cooperation with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies Archpriest Mikhail Vasilyev died in the morning of November 6 in the special operation zone while performing pastoral duties.

