Putin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to award the Hero of Russia title to Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev posthumously, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Zinichev, aged 55, tragically died on Wednesday in the city of Norilsk trying to save the life of prominent filmmaker Alexander Melnik.

"Russian President Putin conferred the Hero of Russia title posthumously to Gen. Zinichev for his heroism and courage displayed in the performance of his official duties," the Kremlin said in a statement.