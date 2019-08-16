UrduPoint.com
Putin Awards Hero Of Russia Titles To Two Pilots Who Landed A321 At Field In Moscow Region

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:33 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Hero of Russia titles to two Ural Airlines pilots who recently landed a plane with 226 passengers on a cornfield in the Moscow Region

ANAPA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Hero of Russia titles to two Ural Airlines pilots who recently landed a plane with 226 passengers on a cornfield in the Moscow Region.

"I signed a decree to award the crew of an aircraft, which, as you know, performed an emergency landing at Zhukovsky airport.

The aircraft commander and the second pilot were awarded the Hero of the Russian Federation titles, all other crew members were awarded the Order of Courage," the head of state said opening a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

