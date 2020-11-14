UrduPoint.com
Putin Awards Order Of Courage To Crew Members Of Helicopter Downed By Azerbaijan - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:35 PM

Crew members of a Russian Mi-24 helicopter, which was recently downed in Armenia's airspace by Azerbaijan, were awarded the Order of Courage by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin's press office said on Saturday

On November 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the helicopter was downed in the Armenian airspace, at a distance from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

Two crew members were killed, one was injured. Baku has admitted accidentally hitting the helicopter, apologized and offered compensation.

"By his decree, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Courage to Senior Lieutenant Vladislav Sergeevich Gryazin, Major Yuri Viktorovich Ishchuk (posthumously), and Senior Lieutenant Roman Vasilyevich Fedin (posthumously) for demonstrating courage, bravery and selflessness when performing their military duties," the office said.

