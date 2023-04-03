UrduPoint.com

Putin Awards Order Of Courage To Military Reporter Tatarsky Posthumously - Decree

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Putin Awards Order of Courage to Military Reporter Tatarsky Posthumously - Decree

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed the decree on awarding the Order of Courage to military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky posthumously

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed the decree on awarding the Order of Courage to military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky posthumously.

"To award the Order of Courage to Fomin Maxim Yuryevich (Vladlen Tatarsky) - military correspondent (posthumously) for courage shown in professional duty," the decree read.

Tatarsky was killed in a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday by an explosive device, which also injured over 30 others.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Sunday

Recent Stories

Two police officials martyred in Kohat

Two police officials martyred in Kohat

19 minutes ago
 Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen ..

Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen After Berlin's Similar Move - ..

19 minutes ago
 CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, ..

CM GB takes decisive steps to promote investment, enhance business ease in GB

24 minutes ago
 India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercis ..

India, Sri Lanka Launch Joint Annual Naval Exercise - Embassy

24 minutes ago
 Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Pen ..

Malaysian Parliament Abolishes Mandatory Death Penalty - Deputy Minister

32 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports That Chinese Ball ..

Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports That Chinese Balloon Intercepted Sensitive Comm ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.