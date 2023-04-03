Putin Awards Order of Courage to Military Reporter Tatarsky Posthumously - Decree

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed the decree on awarding the Order of Courage to military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky posthumously

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed the decree on awarding the Order of Courage to military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky posthumously.

"To award the Order of Courage to Fomin Maxim Yuryevich (Vladlen Tatarsky) - military correspondent (posthumously) for courage shown in professional duty," the decree read.

Tatarsky was killed in a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday by an explosive device, which also injured over 30 others.