Putin Awards Order Of Courage To Russian War Correspondent Injured In Soledar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 09:45 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Courage to Anastasia Yelsukova, a war correspondent at the Readovka news outlet, who was injured in Soledar, according to a decree published on the official legal information portal on Saturday.

Yelsukova was injured in the knee in late January, when she was on a reporting assignment near the front line in Soledar.

She was then evacuated and went through an operation before returning to Moscow.

"To award Anastasia Yelsukova, a war correspondent ... of Readovka, with the Order of Courage for her courage, bravery and selflessness demonstrated during the performance of professional duty," the document read.

The same order was also awarded to Russian machinist Yuri Kvashnin and several firefighters "for the courage, bravery and dedication shown during the extinguishing and elimination of the consequences of the fire on the Crimean bridge."

