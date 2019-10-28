Putin Awards Order of Friendship to Nicaraguan Vice President Murillo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Nicaragua's vice president, Rosario Murillo, with the Order of Friendship for contributing to the development of Moscow-Managua relations, according to a decree published on the official Internet portal of legal information on Monday

"For a great contribution to the development of the Russian-Nicaraguan relations.

For merits in the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the people, fruitful activity on rapprochement and mutual enrichment of cultures of the nations and nationalities," the decree said.

Apart from Murillo, the order was awarded to Director General of Argentina's Teatro Colon Maria Alcaraz, Professor at Tulane University in New Orleans William Broomfield and Honorary Consul of Russia in Crete Nikos Daskalandonakis.