Putin Awards Ria Novosti Correspondents With Order Of Courage

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Putin Awards Ria Novosti Correspondents With Order of Courage

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Rostislav Zhuravlev, a RIA Novosti war correspondent who died during evacuation from injuries in the special military operation zone on July 22, as well as RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky with an Order of Courage, according to a decree published on Thursday

Earlier this week, the Kremlin offered deep condolences to family and friends of Zhuravlev.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin offered deep condolences to family and friends of Zhuravlev.

