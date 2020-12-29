Putin Awards Russian Ambassadors for Diplomatic Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the country's diplomats for their contribution to the country's foreign policy, according to the presidential decree, published on Monday.

The Russian president awarded the Order of Honor to Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov and Ambassador to Uzbekistan Vladimir Tyurdenev.

Meanwhile, Ambassador to Turkey Aleksei Erkhov was given the Order of Friendship.

All three were distinguished for a great contribution to the implementation of Russia's foreign policy and many years of diligent diplomatic service.