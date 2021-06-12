UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Awards State Prizes To Sputnik V Developers

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 04:46 PM

Putin Awards State Prizes to Sputnik V Developers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday awarded state prizes to scientists who developed the country's flagship vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, and commended the achievement as a triumph of the Russian science

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday awarded state prizes to scientists who developed the country's flagship vaccine against the coronavirus, Sputnik V, and commended the achievement as a triumph of the Russian science.

"The power of Russia's science and science education was clearly showcased last year, when people worldwide where waiting for a solution to the pandemic to come from the scientists. Our researchers achieved success, even triumph, in the shortest period of time when they created a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine - Sputnik V," Putin said at the State prize in Science and Technology 2020 awards ceremony.

The award was given to the Director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg, the Deputy Director of the Center for Research Denis Logunov and the Medical Service Colonel Sergey Borisevich.

"Let me highlight: such a result was achieved thanks to the unique knowledge accumulated, among other things, during the creation of other vaccines, such as the one against Ebola.

The findings by Russian scientists open doors for the creation of long-awaited vaccines from many other, dangerous, viruses," the president added.

According to Putin, the creation of Sputnik V allowed Russia to ensure that vaccines were available to all citizens as well as to people in countries in need. Putin added that this was "the responsibility of our country as the leading, worldwide scientific power."

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was approved in 67 countries with a total population exceeding 3.4 billion people. Sputnik V holds the second place in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators and has a 97.6% effectiveness in accordance to results received from vaccinating 3.8 million Russians, the Gamaleya Research Center reported.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Russia Vladimir Putin 2020 All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Production, exports driven economy on track of sus ..

22 seconds ago

Putin to Talk to Press on His Own After Meeting Wi ..

24 seconds ago

Latifa bint Mohammed gives green light for governa ..

17 minutes ago

Mahrez strikes as African champions Algeria create ..

25 seconds ago

Biden to Hold Solo Presser After Meeting With Puti ..

30 seconds ago

Budget 2021-22 growth-oriented, pro-people: Haleem ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.