MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the arrival of the delegation of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that talks are necessary amid the tense situation in Afghanistan.

"Putin is aware. Contacts are necessary of how the situation is developing, how tensely the situation in Afghanistan is developing, how the situation is developing on the border of Afghanistan and Tajikistan. These negotiations are necessary," Peskov told reporters.