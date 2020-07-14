UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Aware Of High Treason Case Against Roscosmos Aide Safronov - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:48 PM

Putin Aware of High Treason Case Against Roscosmos Aide Safronov - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the high treason case against Ivan Safronov, an aide to the Russian space agency Roscosmos chief, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the president could request case papers if needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the high treason case against Ivan Safronov, an aide to the Russian space agency Roscosmos chief, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the president could request case papers if needed.

Safronov was detained on July 7 and placed in custody until September 6 on the same day. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, Safronov is suspected of handing classified information about Russia's defense sector to a special service of a NATO country. Safronov's legal defense has said that he is suspected of passing information about Russia's arms deliveries to Africa to Czech special services, with the United States claimed to be the end recipient of the information.

"Of course, he is aware of the case," Peskov said, stressing that he cannot say anything about the president's reaction.

Putin can request documents in the case, if it is necessary, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"Yes, he can, if need emerges. I am sure that the president will be able to receive information during the investigation," Peskov said.

"The Kremlin cannot reveal the details of the case, since we do not have these details. You know that the matter is related to high treason charges. Of course, investigation is closed. This is determined by a court decision," Peskov went on to say.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Russia Vladimir Putin Same United States July September Court

Recent Stories

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

11 minutes ago

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

13 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

50 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

50 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

1 hour ago

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.