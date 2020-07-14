Putin Aware of High Treason Case Against Roscosmos Aide Safronov - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the high treason case against Ivan Safronov, an aide to the Russian space agency Roscosmos chief, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the president could request case papers if needed.

Safronov was detained on July 7 and placed in custody until September 6 on the same day. According to the Russian Federal Security Service, Safronov is suspected of handing classified information about Russia's defense sector to a special service of a NATO country. Safronov's legal defense has said that he is suspected of passing information about Russia's arms deliveries to Africa to Czech special services, with the United States claimed to be the end recipient of the information.

"Of course, he is aware of the case," Peskov said, stressing that he cannot say anything about the president's reaction.

Putin can request documents in the case, if it is necessary, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"Yes, he can, if need emerges. I am sure that the president will be able to receive information during the investigation," Peskov said.

"The Kremlin cannot reveal the details of the case, since we do not have these details. You know that the matter is related to high treason charges. Of course, investigation is closed. This is determined by a court decision," Peskov went on to say.