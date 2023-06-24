Open Menu

Putin Aware Of Situation Around Wagner Head Prigozhin - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation around Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that all necessary measures are being taken.

"President Putin has been informed of all the events around Prigozhin. Necessary measures are being taken," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military missile strike on camps belonging to PMC Wagner are not true.

