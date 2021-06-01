Putin Aware of US Statements About Refusal to Sanction Nord Stream 2 - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the statements from Washington about the refusal to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, these statements are welcome, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"President Putin is aware of these statements from Washington, and the Russian side welcomes these statements," Peskov said, answering a question about the reaction of the head of state to reports that the United States had refused to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2.