Putin, Azerbaijani First Vice President to Hold Meeting on Friday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on Friday in Russia, the Kremlin said.

"Putin will also hold [on Friday] a meeting with the first vice president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aliyeva, who arrives in Russia for a visit," the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.