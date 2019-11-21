UrduPoint.com
Putin, Azerbaijani First Vice President To Hold Meeting On Friday - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on Friday in Russia, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on Friday in Russia, the Kremlin said.

"Putin will also hold [on Friday] a meeting with the first vice president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aliyeva, who arrives in Russia for a visit," the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

