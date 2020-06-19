Putin, Azerbaijani President Hold Phone Talks on COVID-19 Response - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijan counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, have discussed, in a phone conversation, coronavirus response and bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijan counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, have discussed, in a phone conversation, coronavirus response and bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. They have discussed further development of the bilateral relations. They have also touched upon the situation around the coronavirus pandemic and the measures implemented to fight the infection," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Putin and Aliev had not discussed the unrest in an Azerbaijani camp in Russia's Dagestan. Earlier this week, Azerbaijani nationals attacked Russian police officers and smashed up their cars, expressing outrage over their inability to return home due to borders closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, seven police officers were injured, and around 90 Azerbaijani nationals were taken to a police department as a result of the incident.