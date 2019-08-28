UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Backed Macron's Proposals On Solving Iran Nuclear Deal Crisis - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

Putin Backed Macron's Proposals on Solving Iran Nuclear Deal Crisis - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his French counterpart to discuss a way out of the crisis over the Iran nuclear deal and endorsed his initiatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his French counterpart to discuss a way out of the crisis over the Iran nuclear deal and endorsed his initiatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested earlier this month either softening sanctions on Iran or creating a compensation system to improve the living conditions of Iranians. Top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country was ready to cooperate with France on the proposals.

"As regards the initiatives of the French leadership on overcoming the crisis around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, President Putin and President Macron had a detailed discussion in Bregancon a week ago.

.. President Putin backed President Macron's proposal aimed at reviving the JCPOA and all agreements stipulated by it," Lavrov told reporters after talks with the Indian foreign minister.

The Russian diplomat refrained from commenting on specific steps but noted that they were likely to succeed if accepted by all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, including Tehran itself.

"We will be ready to assist in achieving such results," Lavrov added.

The United States quit the deal last year, which waived sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear program. Tehran has repeatedly demanded that the European signatories to the agreement shield it from US sanctions.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia Nuclear France Tehran Vladimir Putin United States All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports C ..

10 minutes ago

Dollar gains 03 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone unveils first-ever bu ..

25 minutes ago

Russia, Indonesia Need to Resolve Technical Issues ..

1 minute ago

Woman along with two children recovered in Multan ..

1 minute ago

Judge declines to hear Rana Sana's case

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.