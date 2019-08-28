Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his French counterpart to discuss a way out of the crisis over the Iran nuclear deal and endorsed his initiatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with his French counterpart to discuss a way out of the crisis over the Iran nuclear deal and endorsed his initiatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron suggested earlier this month either softening sanctions on Iran or creating a compensation system to improve the living conditions of Iranians. Top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif said his country was ready to cooperate with France on the proposals.

"As regards the initiatives of the French leadership on overcoming the crisis around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, President Putin and President Macron had a detailed discussion in Bregancon a week ago.

.. President Putin backed President Macron's proposal aimed at reviving the JCPOA and all agreements stipulated by it," Lavrov told reporters after talks with the Indian foreign minister.

The Russian diplomat refrained from commenting on specific steps but noted that they were likely to succeed if accepted by all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, including Tehran itself.

"We will be ready to assist in achieving such results," Lavrov added.

The United States quit the deal last year, which waived sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear program. Tehran has repeatedly demanded that the European signatories to the agreement shield it from US sanctions.