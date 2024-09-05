Open Menu

Putin Backs Harris For US President, With Wry Smile

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Putin backs Harris for US president, with wry smile

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he supported Kamala Harris in November's US presidential election, an apparent wry remark a day after the United States issued indictments accusing Moscow of vote interference.

Putin often comments on political and social issues in the United States, often in a mocking way.

He said last year that the US political system was "rotten" and that Washington could not lecture other countries about democracy.

US officials have repeatedly warned of efforts by foreign powers to meddle in the upcoming US election, accusing Moscow of seeking to influence US ballots dating back to the 2016 contest between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"Firstly, (US President Joe) Biden recommended all his supporters support Mrs Harris," Putin said during a question and answer session at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Biden withdrew from the race in July amid concerns about his age and health, endorsing Vice President Harris to top the Democratic Party's ticket.

