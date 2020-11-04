(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his support to a proposal raised by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to produce a vaccine against COVID-19 in Belarus making use of Russian technology, the press service of the Belarusian leader told the state-run Belta news agency on Wednesday.

"In terms of combating the pandemic, they [Putin and Lukashenko] talked about organizing vaccine production in Belarus, transferring Russian technology and technological processes for this purpose. The Belarusian leaders' proposal was supported by his Russian counterpart," the press service said following phone talks between the two leaders, as quoted by the news agency.

During their conversation, both Putin and Lukashenko also discussed a range of pressing bilateral and global issues, including matters in the United States, Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine, the agency cited the press service as saying.