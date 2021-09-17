Putin Backs Potential Summit Dated to 50th Anniversary of Conference on Security in Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his phone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, supported the idea to convene in 2025 a summit on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"When exchanging views on European issues, the president of Finland emphasized the importance of implementing the initiative to convene a summit in Helsinki in 2025 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Conference on Security and Co-operation in Europe. Vladimir Putin expressed support for these steps contributing to the revival of the 'spirit of Helsinki'," the Kremlin said in a statement.