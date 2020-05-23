Putin Bans People Convicted of Medium-Gravity Crimes From Running for Parliament

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that bans people convicted of crimes of medium gravity from running for parliamentary elections, according to a document published on the Russian legal information portal

The decree applies to the citizens who were convicted of such medium-gravity crimes as fraud committed by a group of people by prior conspiracy, inducing drug usage, the murder of a newborn and repeated violation of the law on rallies, among others. The full list includes 55 such crimes.

The ban also applies to citizens who have an expunged conviction for the specified crimes. The ban is valid until five years have passed since the date of removal or cancellation of the conviction.

Similar restrictions have been already introduced against people convicted of grave or extremely serious crimes.