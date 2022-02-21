UrduPoint.com

Putin Begins Extraordinary Meeting Of Russian Security Council On Donbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Putin Begins Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council on Donbas

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin began an extraordinary large meeting of the Russian Security Council in the Kremlin, its topic is the situation in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin began an extraordinary large meeting of the Russian Security Council in the Kremlin, its topic is the situation in Donbas.

"We have gathered with you in order to discuss the situation that is developing today in Donbas.

I will briefly remind you of what was happening there initially, how the situation developed. Although you already know all this very well," Putin said.

Putin said that the Kiev authorities had carried out two punitive operations in Donbas, now the aggravation is taking place for the third time.

Russia initially did everything to resolve all the contradictions that arose by peaceful means, by peaceful means, he said.

