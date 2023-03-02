Putin Being Constantly Briefed on Attack of Ukrainian Saboteurs in Bryansk Region- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin constantly receives reports from the heads of security agencies in connection with the attack by Ukrainian saboteurs in the Bryansk region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Putin is in the Kremlin, he receives regular constant reports from the security agencies.

In particular, FSB head (Alexander) Bortnikov, Minister of Defense (Sergei) Shoigu and Russian National Guard head (Viktor) Zolotov report to him. We are talking about the events in the Bryansk region in connection with the attack of Ukrainian militants," Peskov told reporters.

Details of the operation in the Bryansk region to eliminate terrorists will be reported through the security forces, a future investigation will establish everything, the official added.