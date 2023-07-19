Putin Being Informed About Fire at Landfill in Crimea - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has received reports on the fire at a landfill in Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said that a section of the Tavrida Highway in Crimea was blocked due to a fire at a military training ground in the Kirovsky district.

More than 2,000 people are planned to be evacuated from four villages located near the training ground.

"Of course, everything is reported to the president," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.

Aksyonov promptly responded to the fire incident, measures are being taken, and the situation is being clarified, the spokesman added.