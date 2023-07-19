Open Menu

Putin Being Informed About Fire At Landfill In Crimea - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Putin Being Informed About Fire at Landfill in Crimea - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has received reports on the fire at a landfill in Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the Republic of Crimea, said that a section of the Tavrida Highway in Crimea was blocked due to a fire at a military training ground in the Kirovsky district.

More than 2,000 people are planned to be evacuated from four villages located near the training ground.

"Of course, everything is reported to the president," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.

Aksyonov promptly responded to the fire incident, measures are being taken, and the situation is being clarified, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

2 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

2 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

3 hours ago
 Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

3 hours ago
Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

3 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

4 hours ago
 PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s econo ..

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability

4 hours ago

More Stories From World