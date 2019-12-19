Putin Being Informed About Situation With Shooting in Downtown Moscow - Kremlin Spokesman

- Home
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:43 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin is being promptly informed about the situation in downtown Moscow, where a shooting incident occurred earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik
"Yes, of course," he answered the relevant question.