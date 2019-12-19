UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Being Informed About Situation With Shooting In Downtown Moscow - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

Putin Being Informed About Situation With Shooting in Downtown Moscow - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being promptly informed about the situation in downtown Moscow, where a shooting incident occurred earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is being promptly informed about the situation in downtown Moscow, where a shooting incident occurred earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes, of course," he answered the relevant question.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Move for low cost breast cancer medicine good news ..

3 minutes ago

Criminal Case Initiated Over Shooting in Downtown ..

3 minutes ago

All institutions to work under defined parameters ..

3 minutes ago

New Algerian President Appoints Foreign Minister B ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

31 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Mone ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.