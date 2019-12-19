Putin Being Informed About Situation With Shooting in Downtown Moscow - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being promptly informed about the situation in downtown Moscow, where a shooting incident occurred earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is being promptly informed about the situation in downtown Moscow , where a shooting incident occurred earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes, of course," he answered the relevant question.