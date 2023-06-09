Putin Being Reported on Kherson Region by Emergency Ministry, Other Departments - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin receives necessary reports on the situation in the Kherson region after the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant from the Emergency Situations Ministry and other departments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Putin keeps this situation under control, he receives constant reports through the Ministry of Emergency Situations, through our military. On behalf of the president, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is taking active measures using all possible additional resources to help people," Peskov told reporters.