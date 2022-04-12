Putin, Belarusian President Lukashenko to Visit Vostochny Space Center, Hold Talks Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will on Tuesday visit the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far Eastern Amur Region on Cosmonautics Day, the Kremlin said in a statement.

During his visit to the cosmodrome, Putin will present state awards to pilot cosmonauts and, together with Lukashenko, will meet with the space center's staff. The the leaders will hold talks. The politicians will discuss bilateral cooperation and integration interaction within the framework of the Russia-Belarus Union State. Following the meeting, a joint press conference is expected.

On the same day, the Russian president will hold working meetings with Russian state space corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin and Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov.