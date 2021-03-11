UrduPoint.com
Putin Believes 2020 Was Worst Year For Global Economy Since WWII

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Thursday that 2020 was the worst year for the global economy since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Thursday that 2020 was the worst year for the global economy since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have already mentioned this and I will say once again that the last year was the toughest year for the global economy since the end of World War II," Putin said at talks on measures for boosting investment activity.

The global GDP declined by 3.5 percent in 2020, the Russian leader recalled.

"This happened due to objective reasons, such as the epidemiological situation and the need to introduce restrictions, which affected the business and the dynamics of the economy in general," Putin continued.

