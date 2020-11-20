Putin Believes APEC Countries Should Coordinate on Cybersecurity

APEC countries should consider establishing coordination in the field of protecting personal information at the international level and combating cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"In our opinion, cooperation in digital sphere between countries of the Asia Pacific region, as has been repeatedly noted today, is increasingly important, given widespread introduction of digital technologies for uninterrupted functioning of systems of public and municipal administration, remote learning, social and services, services for small and medium-sized businesses, their access to markets and capital. We believe it would be reasonable to enhance coordination on personal data protection and prevention of cybercrime within APEC. It is of utmost importance due to the growth of digital economy," Putin told the APEC Leaders' Meeting held virtually.