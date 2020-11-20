UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Believes APEC Countries Should Coordinate On Cybersecurity

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:49 PM

Putin Believes APEC Countries Should Coordinate on Cybersecurity

APEC countries should consider establishing coordination in the field of protecting personal information at the international level and combating cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) APEC countries should consider establishing coordination in the field of protecting personal information at the international level and combating cybercrime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In our opinion, cooperation in digital sphere between countries of the Asia Pacific region, as has been repeatedly noted today, is increasingly important, given widespread introduction of digital technologies for uninterrupted functioning of systems of public and municipal administration, remote learning, social and services, services for small and medium-sized businesses, their access to markets and capital. We believe it would be reasonable to enhance coordination on personal data protection and prevention of cybercrime within APEC. It is of utmost importance due to the growth of digital economy," Putin told the APEC Leaders' Meeting held virtually.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Market Asia

Recent Stories

Greek Lawmaker Says New Closed Migrant Centers to ..

1 minute ago

Minister pays tribute to Faiz Ahmed Faiz

1 minute ago

Three more COVID-19 patients die, 147 more cases r ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopian Refugees in Sudan to Be Able to Go Home ..

13 minutes ago

Police seizes 880kg betel nuts

13 minutes ago

Chief Secretary directs implementation of directiv ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.