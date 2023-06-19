Putin Believes Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces Zaluzhnyi Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he believes Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi is abroad.

On Tuesday, Putin held a meeting with military corespondents and a new snippet of their conversation was posted by Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin on Sunday.

During that meeting one of correspondents asked Putin if he knew about Zaluzhnyi's whereabouts.

"I know. I think I know. Well you ask him. But to this you have to switch to a foreign language. It seems to me that he is abroad. But I could be wrong," Putin said.