UrduPoint.com

Putin Believes Commander-in-Chief Of Ukrainian Armed Forces Zaluzhnyi Abroad

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that he believes Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi is abroad.

On Tuesday, Putin held a meeting with military corespondents and a new snippet of their conversation was posted by Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin on Sunday.

During that meeting one of correspondents asked Putin if he knew about Zaluzhnyi's whereabouts.

"I know. I think I know. Well you ask him. But to this you have to switch to a foreign language. It seems to me that he is abroad. But I could be wrong," Putin said. 

