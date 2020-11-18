UrduPoint.com
Putin Believes COVID-19 Test Results Should Be Available Earlier Than Within 48 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Wednesday that COVID-19 test results should be available faster than 48 hours after taking samples.

Earlier this week, Russia's consumer rights protection watchdog established the 48-hour limit for COVID-19 tests execution.

"Forty-eight hours is too long.

This means two days during which an infected person may be communicating with colleagues and family. This is too long," Putin said.

"You told me two months ago and even earlier that we have other systems that produce result, and quite an objective result, much quicker," Putin told Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

Golikova, in turn, stressed that 48 hours is the deadline for laboratories to provide test results. The deputy prime minister also pointed to different conditions in Russia's regions.

