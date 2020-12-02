UrduPoint.com
Putin Believes Kazakahstan Will Organize Parliamentary Elections In Decent Manner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 03:14 PM

Russia believes that the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan will be held in a decent manner, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia believes that the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan will be held in a decent manner, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We are sure that Kazakhstan will organize this event ... in a very decent manner. I am talking about the parliamentary elections, scheduled for January 10 of the next year," Putin said at a videoconference of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

