Putin Believes Liberalism, Multiculturalism Became Obsolete

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Financial Times in an interview that liberal idea had outlived its purpose, and even many Western politicians had admitted that.

"There is also the so-called liberal idea, which has outlived its purpose.

Our Western partners have admitted that some elements of the liberal idea, such as multiculturalism, are no longer tenable," Putin said.

He noted that the migration problem was what forced many to rethink their approach to the policy of multiculturalism.