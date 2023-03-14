UrduPoint.com

Putin Believes Nord Stream Has Future

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Nord Stream has a future if the instinct of national interest is revived among Western partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Nord Stream has a future if the instinct of national interest is revived among Western partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"In global practice, there is no example of repairing such systems after such incidents, but theoretically everything is possible.

It will just take time, certain money, some new technologies," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

When asked whether this project had a future, the president answered in the affirmative.

"Yes, of course. I think it has. If our European partners are interested, if they still have this instinct of national interest, then, of course, it has. But, you know, sometimes it seems to me that they do everything whatever they are told," Putin added.

