Putin Believes Political Competition in Russia Exists, Sees 50 Active Parties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that political competition in Russia exists, with 50 political parties being active across the country, including 12 at the Federal level.

