Putin Believes Political Competition In Russia Exists, Sees 50 Active Parties

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:56 PM

Putin Believes Political Competition in Russia Exists, Sees 50 Active Parties

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that political competition in Russia exists, with 50 political parties being active across the country, including 12 at the federal level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that political competition in Russia exists, with 50 political parties being active across the country, including 12 at the Federal level.

"As for political competition, we have 54 register political parties, four of them are being liquidated, but 50 is quite good, 12 of them are active at the federal level.

I believe it quite complies with requirements related to political competition," Putin said during his annual press conference.

