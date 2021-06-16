Putin Believes Russia, US Can Find Compromise on Prisoner Exchange

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Wednesday that a compromise on the prisoner exchange with the United States can be found, as the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department will start relevant consultations

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Wednesday that a compromise on the prisoner exchange with the United States can be found, as the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department will start relevant consultations.

"We discussed this.

[US] President [Joe] Biden raised this topic in the context of US citizens serving sentences in the Russian Federation ... A certain compromise can be found," Putin said at a press conference after the top-level negotiations.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of the State will work on it," Putin added, asked if some Russians serving sentences in US prisons could get back home.