Putin Believes Russian-US Relations Will Stabilize Due To Shared Interests
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Wednesday that relations with the United States will stabilize as the countries share some interests.
"There is no doubt that our relations will be improving and the US political elite will stop 'gambling on' the Russian-US relations to the detriment of their own interests," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum.