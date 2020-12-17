MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian grain production may reach 134 million tonnes in 2020, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has predicted a grain harvest of over 131 million tonnes, while a predicted wheat harvest was no less than 82 million tonnes.

This could mean the largest harvests since 2017.

"We have had record harvests during last six years, and this year it will be 131 million tonnes and may even be 134 [million], it could be more," Putin said at an annual press conference.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, in 2019, the total grain harvest was 121.2 million tonnes, while the wheat harvest was 74.5 million tonnes.