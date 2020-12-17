UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Believes Russia's Grain Production May Total 134Mln Tonnes This Year

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Putin Believes Russia's Grain Production May Total 134Mln Tonnes This Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian grain production may reach 134 million tonnes in 2020, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture has predicted a grain harvest of over 131 million tonnes, while a predicted wheat harvest was no less than 82 million tonnes.

This could mean the largest harvests since 2017.

"We have had record harvests during last six years, and this year it will be 131 million tonnes and may even be 134 [million], it could be more," Putin said at an annual press conference.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, in 2019, the total grain harvest was 121.2 million tonnes, while the wheat harvest was 74.5 million tonnes.

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Vladimir Putin May 2017 2019 2020 Wheat Million

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

44 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide relief to masses: Shibli ..

1 second ago

Twitter to remove 'misleading' posts about vaccine ..

3 seconds ago

Cavani charged by FA over social media post

5 seconds ago

Putin Says National Goals Being Implemented in Rus ..

9 seconds ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.