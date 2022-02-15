Putin Believes Scholz Wants Pragmatic Bilateral Cooperation With Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he believes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants pragmatic bilateral cooperation with Russia

Putin and Scholz met on Tuesday in Moscow.

"I have said more than once that Germany is one of Russia's key partners, we have always strived to strengthen cooperation between our states. The impression was that the Federal chancellor was also determined to continue pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia. This applies primarily to economic ties, which are traditionally very intensive," Putin told a press conference.