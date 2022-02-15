UrduPoint.com

Putin Believes Scholz Wants Pragmatic Bilateral Cooperation With Russia

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Putin Believes Scholz Wants Pragmatic Bilateral Cooperation With Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he believes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants pragmatic bilateral cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he believes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants pragmatic bilateral cooperation with Russia.

Putin and Scholz met on Tuesday in Moscow.

"I have said more than once that Germany is one of Russia's key partners, we have always strived to strengthen cooperation between our states. The impression was that the Federal chancellor was also determined to continue pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia. This applies primarily to economic ties, which are traditionally very intensive," Putin told a press conference.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Second phase of KPL to be hosted in AJK soon: Qayy ..

Second phase of KPL to be hosted in AJK soon: Qayyum

1 minute ago
 Punjab Polo Cup : Newage Cables/Master Paints, MP ..

Punjab Polo Cup : Newage Cables/Master Paints, MP win openers

1 minute ago
 Defence counsels cross-examine investigation offic ..

Defence counsels cross-examine investigation officer in couple harassment case

1 minute ago
 DC visits THQ hospital Taxila, inspects facilities ..

DC visits THQ hospital Taxila, inspects facilities

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers' strike continues for second day

Lawyers' strike continues for second day

5 minutes ago
 PTI to emerge largest party after KP's local polls ..

PTI to emerge largest party after KP's local polls next phase: Pervez Khattak

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>