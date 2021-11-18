Putin Believes UN Security Council Summit Relevant

The idea of a summit of members of the UN Security Council is relevant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The idea of a summit of members of the UN Security Council is relevant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The Russian leader, speaking at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry's board, said that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, "intends to continue to firmly defend the fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter: sovereignty and equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, fair settlement of disputes," as well as "the key role of the UN in solving international problems.

"

"In line with this principled approach, our proposal to hold a summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, which bear a special responsibility for maintaining international peace and stability, is being pursued," Putin said.