Putin Believes Upcoming Parliamentary Vote Should Comply With Letter, Spirit of Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The main thing for Russian President Vladimir Putin is that the upcoming parliamentary vote complies with the letter and the spirit of the law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russia's media watchdog announced that it limited access to the Smart Vote website because it was used for activities of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, an extremist foreign agent organization banned in Russia).

"The most important thing is to hold fair and transparent elections in full compliance with the letter and the spirit of the law. This is the president's priority," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Putin's opinion about restricted access to the Smart Vote website.

"This is not his prerogative, so the president hardly has an opinion on the matter. The Central Election Commission in in charge of the elections, such questions should be submitted to it," Peskov continued.