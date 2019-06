Putin Believes West Unlikely to Significantly Change Attitude Toward Moscow Soon

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Western policy toward Russia is unlikely to significantly change even if Moscow abandons its own national interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday.

"Even if we surrender and forget about our own national interests, will there be any changes? Maybe there will be some external signals, but significantly it will not change," Putin said at the call-in session.