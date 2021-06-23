UrduPoint.com
Putin Believes Willingness To Compromise Contributes To Strengthening Strategic Stability

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Putin Believes Willingness to Compromise Contributes to Strengthening Strategic Stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the belief on Wednesday that political will and willingness to compromise can contribute to strengthening strategic stability.

"Earlier, Russia presented proposals to develop a new security formula, which should take into account all factors that have an influence on strategic stability in interconnection.

We are convinced that political will and willingness to compromise can give a positive result," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

Putin cited the Russian-US agreement to extend the New START nuclear arms reduction to 2026 as a great example.

