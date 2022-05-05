(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"A thorough exchange of views on the situation in Ukraine continued. Particular attention was paid to humanitarian issues, including the evacuation of civilians held by militants of nationalist groups from the territory of the Azovstal plant in cooperation with representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross," the Kremlin said in a statement.