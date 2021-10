Putin, Bennett Discussed Syria During October 22 Meeting - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed Syria during their meeting on October 22, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The Syrian issue was discussed during the recent contacts between the president and the prime minister," Peskov told a press conference when asked about reports claiming Putin asked Bennett to weaken sanctions regime against Damascus.