Putin, Bennett Really Had Very Effective Dialogue, Including On Ukraine - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Putin, Bennett Really Had Very Effective Dialogue, Including on Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian president Vladimir Putin in fact had a very effective dialogue, with Ukraine and Russia's military operation on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In an interview with Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum published on Sunday, Bennett shared his memories of his contacts with Putin in 2021 and after the start of the special operation in Ukraine in the spring of 2022.

"Indeed, Putin and Bennett, when the latter was Israel's prime minister, had a very intensive dialogue, they often communicated, had personal contacts and telephone conversations.

Indeed, in addition to bilateral relations, Ukraine and the military operation were on the agenda, they devoted more than one hour to discussing this topics," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the interview.

The official, however, refused to provide any details, noting that Moscow is not in favor of disclosing the details of the talks between heads of state.

