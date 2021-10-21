Putin, Bennett to Discuss Situation in Middle East, Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will discuss cooperation and the situation in the middle East during a meeting in Sochi on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"On October 22, Sochi will host talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Sides will consider the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as exchange views on the situation in the Middle East," the Kremlin said in a statement.